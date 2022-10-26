Microsoft gives an early brief glimpse of Windows 11 22H2 Moment 2 update

The Moment 1 update for Windows 11 was launched just over a week ago on October 18th. You can discuss your thoughts about it on this ongoing thread in our forum. The Moment 1 release brought new features to Windows 11 that the 22H2 feature update did not bring in. These included tabbed File Explorer, Taskbar overflow, among others.

There will also be a Moment 2 update rumored to hit the streets early next year. And just like Moment 1, we will be receiving more features in it. At this moment, though, what those features are going to be aren't fully confirmed.

Earlier today, at its 8th Anniversary Webcast on the Windows Insider Program YouTube channel, the company was spotted running what appears to be an internal Windows 11 22H2 Moment 2 preview with build number 23003. It was a pre-recorded demo video of the touch-optimized Tablet taskbar, where Microsoft explained how the Taskbar goes from its 48pixel-tall normal state to an even taller state for touch-based UX.

You can jump to 33:55 to see it in action.

This is the second time references to the Moment 2 update have surfaced. The previous instance happened back in early September. At that time the internal build number was 22940. This means the company has had a few development builds since.

Source: WIP Webcast (YouTube) via Xeno (Twitter)