Bungie prepares first gameplay reveal of Marathon for later this week

The creators of Halo and Destiny franchises are heading in a brand-new direction, and the first official gameplay reveal is about to hit the ground. Bungie has dropped a brand-new trailer that teases the upcoming event, which will finally give fans a look at what the Marathon experience will be like.

The Marathon Gameplay Reveal Showcase will kick off on Saturday, April 12, at 10 am PT. The show will be live-streamed on Twitch via the game's own channel.

The Marathon franchise is not a new one. The first entry in the retro series arrived out of Bungie back in 1994, with two sequels following in the coming years. While said to be taking place in the same sci-fi universe, this latest depiction of Marathon is dropping all the campaign and arena multiplayer elements, with it heading in a modern extraction shooter route.

Announced in 2023 as Bungie's next AAA live service venture under Sony, the new Marathon will have players dropping into open-world maps to fight each other, gather loot, and hopefully escape with their hauls successfully.

"We’re building a world full of persistent, evolving zones, where players create their journey with every run they take," said Marathon Game Director Christopher Barrett in an interview in 2023. "That might mean an unforgettable firefight against another crew vying for the same loot or a last-second extraction while beset on all sides.

The studio has been mostly quiet about the experience since its announcement. Last year, in a small developer update, Bungie said that while things are on track, it's not ready to show off the game just yet. It seems things have finally progressed far enough for the studio to present the mystery gameplay to the masses.

Marathon is not slated to be a free-to-play experience, and it is coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. There are supposed to be multiple playtests happening prior to launch, though, which will probably be announced at the gameplay reveal, too.