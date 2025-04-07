Report: Apple gets permission to keep TikTok on the App Store, at least for now

According to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has received permission from the Trump administration to keep TikTok and its sister apps on the App Store for at least another 75 days (until June 19, 2025).

This came shortly after President Trump, on April 4, 2025, signed an executive order granting TikTok a second 75-day extension to continue its U.S. operations.

My Administration has been working very hard on a Deal to SAVE TIKTOK, and we have made tremendous progress. The Deal requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed, which is why I am signing an Executive Order to keep TikTok up and running for an additional 75… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 4, 2025

Apple reportedly received a letter from Attorney General Pam Bondi, telling it to follow the new executive order from President Trump. This letter is similar to the one it received back in February from the AG, granting it permission to restore TikTok and other ByteDance apps to the App Store.

Remember that TikTok is facing a potential ban in the US over concerns regarding its ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). U.S. lawmakers worry about the Chinese government using the platform to spy on American citizens, given that it has over 150 million American users.

The day Trump returned to office, he issued an executive order granting TikTok a 75-day extension to continue its operations in the United States.

The executive order instructed the U.S. Attorney General and the Department of Justice to refrain from enforcing the Act or imposing any penalties related to TikTok during the 75-day period, which extended until April 5, 2025.

The whole situation is quite ironic, given that the Trump administration started the whole "sell or get banned" affair back in 2020 when President Trump signed Executive Order 13942, which prohibited transactions with ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, effective 45 days from the order's issuance.

Several companies have come out to bid for TikTok, Perplexity's one of them, and most recently Amazon made a last minute bid to acquire TikTok. Other interested parties include Oracle, BlackStone, and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.