Bungie reveals a new roadmap for Destiny 2 with two expansions coming in 2025

It has not been a good year for the Bungie game development team. The developer laid off 220 team members and canceled plans for a Destiny spin-off game. However, the company behind the free-to-play sci-fi shooter Destiny 2 says it has a new roadmap that is hopes will revitalize the game. The new roadmap is being revealed on the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Destiny game franchise.

In a blog post, Bungie says that Destiny 2 will include two paid expansion packs for 2025. Both are being called "medium-sized" expansions compared to the big annual expansions that have been released in the past for the game. Bungie added that these expansions will be different from the "one-shot" campaigns that have been released in the past. It added:

We are excited to try new things that challenge your idea of what a Destiny experience can be. We are actively prototyping non-linear campaigns, exploration experiences similar to the Dreaming City or Metroidvanias, and even more unusual formats like roguelikes or survival shooters. Each expansion will present a new opportunity to try something different.

The first expansion, code-named Apollo, is due out in the summer of 2025, and Bungie has already said it will be a "nonlinear character-driven adventure." The second expansion pack, code-named Behemoth, is currently due out in the winter of 2025.

Bungie will also be releasing four free content updates in 2025. Two will be released alongside the new expansions, and two will be stand-alone updates. Bungie says they will include the following features.

Activities: Strikes, Exotic missions, or entirely new modes like Onslaught

Rewards: weapons, armor, Artifact Mods, Exotics, and more

New weekly events

New features

Combat meta and balance updates

Bungie says that it will be making some changes to the core Destiny 2 experience, including improvements to its activity user interface, some changes to its Challenge Customization system, and higher Legendary gear tiers.