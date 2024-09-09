When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Apple unveils Apple Watch Series 10 with larger displays, Titanium cases, and more

Neowin · with 0 comments

The Titanium Apple Watch Series 10

Apple kicked off its September event with the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 10. The new smartwatch comes with larger, brighter displays that are more visible at various angles. Its aluminum case is now polished, plus buyers can get the smartwatch in an optional Titanium casing in three colors.

Besides brighter and bigger displays (now 45 mm and 49 mm), the Series 10 features faster charging, which can top up the battery to 80% in just 30 minutes. It also has a new S10 SoC, which makes it even faster. Another change is the ability to play media on a built-in speaker, something that is not possible on previous-gen Apple Watch models.

Also, the Apple Watch Series 10 inherited the new Depth app from its more expensive sibling, the Apple Watch Ultra, paired with the ability to measure water temperature.

Apple Watch Series 10 features

The Series 10 comes with new health features, such as sleep apnea detection (it is also coming to Series 9) and more. It is now available for preorder starting at $399 for the GPS version and $499 for the GPS + Cellular.

Developing...

Report a problem with article
destiny 2 gameplay
Next Article

Bungie reveals a new roadmap for Destiny 2 with two expansions coming in 2025

Previous Article

Ad execs warn Privacy Sandbox favors giants, leaving smaller firms in the dust

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment