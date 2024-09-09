Apple unveils Apple Watch Series 10 with larger displays, Titanium cases, and more

Apple kicked off its September event with the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 10. The new smartwatch comes with larger, brighter displays that are more visible at various angles. Its aluminum case is now polished, plus buyers can get the smartwatch in an optional Titanium casing in three colors.

Besides brighter and bigger displays (now 45 mm and 49 mm), the Series 10 features faster charging, which can top up the battery to 80% in just 30 minutes. It also has a new S10 SoC, which makes it even faster. Another change is the ability to play media on a built-in speaker, something that is not possible on previous-gen Apple Watch models.

Also, the Apple Watch Series 10 inherited the new Depth app from its more expensive sibling, the Apple Watch Ultra, paired with the ability to measure water temperature.

The Series 10 comes with new health features, such as sleep apnea detection (it is also coming to Series 9) and more. It is now available for preorder starting at $399 for the GPS version and $499 for the GPS + Cellular.

Developing...