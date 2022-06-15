Canonical releases Ubuntu Core 22 designed for IoT and embedded devices

Canonical has announced the release of Ubuntu Core 22, a version of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS that is fully containerised and designed for IoT and embedded devices. If you have some use cases for Ubuntu Core 22, you can download it now.

On Ubuntu Core, all of the software is containerised – this is a fancy way of saying everything comes as a snap package. This allows seamless over-the-air updates of the kernel, operating system, and applications. By using snaps, apps won’t run into any dependency issues as they are all packaged with the software. If anything goes wrong with an update, the system will automatically roll back to the previous working version.

Canonical describes Ubuntu Core 22 as low touch because it comes with enhanced security measures out of the box. These measures include secure boot, full disk encryption, secure recovery, and strict confinement of the OS and apps. Canonical delivers 10 years of updates for Ubuntu Core 22 so once you have it in place you won’t need to mess with it for a while.

Mark Shuttleworth, CEO of Canonical, said:

“Our goal at Canonical is to provide secure, reliable open source everywhere – from the development environment to the cloud, down to the edge and to devices. With this release, and Ubuntu’s real-time kernel, we are ready to expand the benefits of Ubuntu Core across the entire embedded world.”

If you are using a desktop computer, Ubuntu Core 22 is not for you. Instead, if you want to try Ubuntu 22.04 LTS which came out in April. You can read more about that release on Neowin.