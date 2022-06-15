Leaked Apple M2 Geekbench score suggests Apple did not over-hype at all

About a week ago at its WDDC 2022 event, Apple unveiled its new M2 system-on-a-chip (SoC). The company made some hefty claims regarding the performance stating that the new M2 was 18% faster than its M1 predecessor at the same power envelope.

M2 CPU performance

And it looks like Apple was not exaggerating at all if we are to believe leaked Geenbench 5 scores of the M2. It looks like the company was testing a chip today and three consecutive runs were made on the upcoming Mac 14,7 (13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 model) which will be powered by the M2.

The average score of the three runs seems to be around ~1,900 points in the single-threaded test with 1,919 being the highest. Meanwhile, in the multi-threaded department, the M2 has managed to put up to 8,928 points. Compared to our own review of M1, the best single- and multi-threaded scores for the M2 here are 11.5% and 17% better respectively. This is pretty much in line with what Apple had claimed.

Meanwhile, the graphics performance has actually exceeded Apple's own claim of +35% as the the M2 has put up 30,627 points in the Metal Geekbench graphics test. A typical M1 scores around 21,500 points indicating that the M2's new 10-core GPU is 42.5% faster here.

You can find the Geekbench scores on the pages at the source links below.

Source: Geekbench (1), (2), (3), (4) via Benchleaks (Twitter)

