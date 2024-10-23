CD Projekt RED's playtesting program expands to the US, offering access to upcoming games

The Witcher franchise and Cyberpunk 2077 maker CD Projekt RED is confirmed to be involved with multiple sequels and projects in its various studios. The company originally began a playtesting program in 2023, saying it will help "create games that inspire and enrich gamers’ lives." However, this was limited to sessions in Warsaw, Poland, the headquarters of the main studio. Now, the program is finally expanding its reach to the United States.

Announced today, the RED Playtesting Program is now accepting applications by players who are interested in jumping into early development slices of CD Projekt RED's project and providing feedback. Anyone aged over 16, and doesn't already work in the games industry, is able to apply.

"It gives participants the unique opportunity to influence the development of CD PROJEKT RED’s games by sharing their feedback on everything from gameplay mechanics and storytelling to character development and artistic direction, and they are able to do so from very early stages of the production process," the studio says describing the program.

Playtests for selected participants will happen in the studio's Boston, Massachusetts location as in-person events. Online sessions for interviews and other studies will be available for participants joining from other areas as well.

As for what these players get in return for helping out with development direction, CD Projekt RED says that everyone "will be rewarded with exclusive loot and a chance to make their voices heard." Sign ups for the RED Playtesting Program can be found here.

CD Projekt RED is currently developing the next The Witcher entry to kick off a new trilogy, with over 400 staff working on the project as of July, 2024. A new game set in the Cyberpunk universe, and an Unreal Engine 5 remake of the first Witcher game, among other titles are in development at its various studios as well.