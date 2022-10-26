CD Projekt is remaking 2007's The Witcher using Unreal Engine 5

Earlier this month, CD Projekt revealed it has multiple projects in the works for The Witcher and Cyberpunk franchises. Today, one of the mystery games was officially revealed to be a remake of the original The Witcher action RPG from 2007. Other than a title card, there is no trailer nor even any screenshots attached to the announcement unfortunately, as development is still in its early stages.

"The Witcher Remake is what you might know by the codename Canis Majoris." said CD Projekt today. "It’s still early and we want to ensure that the game is created with the utmost care and attention to detail, therefore, while we’re excited to share the news with you, we want to ask you for patience as it will be a while until we start talking about this project in detail."

The only piece of information regarding the project shared by the company was that Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5 will be what's powering it. The three brand-new Witcher games CD Projekt RED is currently planning out are also Unreal Engine 5-powered, with the main studio's redENGINE getting the axe for future projects.

The Witcher Enhanced Edition Directors Cut (2008)

The Witcher remake is being developed by Polish studio Fool’s Theory, with CD Projekt RED said to be "providing full creative supervision." Fool's Theory has previously worked on games such as Divinity: Original Sin 2 and Baldur's Gate 3 as a support studio, and also touts a leadership team that was involved with The Witcher 2 and 3's development.

No platforms nor a release window has been shared for The Witcher remake yet, just like for the upcoming new Witcher trilogy that's also under development. For those that want to experience the original game, The Witcher Enhanced Edition Director's Cut can be claimed for free from CD Projekt's GOG store by subscribing to its newsletter here.

Aside from all these Witcher games, including a multiplayer project, CD Projekt has Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion as well as a full-blown sequel to the futuristic RPG in production as well.