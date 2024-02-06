Cyberpunk 2077 sequel development team expands with more industry veterans

As Cyberpunk 2077's post-launch support winds down following the launch of its first and final expansion, Phantom Liberty, CD Projekt RED is continuing to expand the teams working on its next projects. Today, the developer announced an update regarding Project Orion, the upcoming sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. A number of veteran developers that have worked on high-profile games and studios is joining the teams responsible for the sequel.

Project Orion is primarily in development at CD Projekt RED's US and Canada-based North American studios. As previously announced, both Orion and the new Witcher trilogy in development at CD Projekt RED will be using Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5 to power them.

The latest faces joining the project include Dan Hernberg as Executive Producer with experience from Blizzard and Amazon Games (New World, Apex Legends, and Diablo III), IO Interactive and Massive Entertainment's Ryan Barnard as Design Director, as well as Alan Villani (Mortal Kombat) from WB Games as the new Engineering Director.

Meanwhile, Anna Megill and Alexander Freed are joining the team to spearhead the writing department. Megill has previously written for AAA games such as Remedy's Control, Playground Games' Fable, Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Arkane's Dishonored: Death of The Outsider, while Freed has given his narrative skills to Star Wars: The Old Republic as well as other BioWare and Obsidian titles in the past.

"As work on the follow-up to Cyberpunk 2077, codename Project Orion, enters early stages of development at CD PROJEKT RED North America, the company is currently hiring for various positions across its Boston and Vancouver locations," adds the company.

The studio has not given launch windows for any of its upcoming RPG projects. Over half of its development staff is currently working on Project Polaris, the next Witcher trilogy. A remake of the original The Witcher game is also in the works.