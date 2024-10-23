Astroneer's upcoming Glitchwalkers expansion gets a November release date

System Era Softworks announced the first expansion to Astroneer back in September, with Glitchwalkers bringing fresh content like a brand-new planet with never-before-seen biomes, new tech discover, and a horde of new features. What was missing from the announcement was a release date, but that changed today. Astroneer: Glitchwalkers is releasing on November 13.

The studio promises more "extremes" to endure on the planet Aeoluz. This is the largest ever world implemented into Astroneer, which can be found in a new "glitched solar system." The planet will feature new biomes across its surface as well as the caves found beneath its crust. Some of these can be seen in the latest trailer the developer released today, caught below:

As previously announced, the sci-fi sandbox is getting its first official villain as part of the expansion. Lyn is described as a "a disgruntled member of the ESS Elysium crew" who has gone rogue, and is now endangering the Astroneer Training Programs with her tinkering. Players will be teaming up Frankl, Elysium’s Head of Maintenance, to take her down on Aeoluz by "counter-hacking Lyn and breaking firewalls to return the ATP to normal."

Alongside the expansion, System Era is bringing a major update free to the base game owners as well, which promises new gameplay features, quality of life improvements, and plenty of bug fixes.

One major addition, which is also a returning feature, is storms. Originally one of the most devastating hazards on planets that could kill players, knock away resources, and even flip vehicles, storms were removed from Astroneer when the title released out of early access. Now, years later, the feature is returning to both the base game and expansion's planets.

The Astroneer: Glitchwalkers expansion is coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on November 13. A Nintendo Switch port was also announced originally, but it seems this version is coming later.