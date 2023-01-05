CES 2023: Asus unveils the ROG Raikiri Pro, an Xbox controller with an OLED display

During its CES 2023 event, Asus announced a new Xbox controller called the Raikiri Pro. The device features a built-in 1.3-inch OLED display above the Xbox button which can be used to display text or animated wallpapers (much like Hyperkin's homage to the Duke controller), swap profiles, or check battery, microphone, and Bluetooth pairing status.

What's more, the Raikiri Pro has two small buttons on the top of the controller which allow you to switch profiles anytime. There are also trigger locks, four programmable rear buttons, and a circular D-pad. You can even use the Armoury Crate PC app to remap buttons and adjust joystick sensitivity, trigger modes, and dead zones.

What makes the Raikiri Pro stand out, however, is that it features "tri-mode" connectivity, enabling it to connect via USB-C, low-latency 2.4GHz RF mode, and Bluetooth. However, Asus mentions that the controller can only be used on the Xbox Series X and S consoles thorugh wired USB-C.

Other features of the Raikiri Pro include a built-in ESS DAC audio, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a mute button.

Asus has yet to reveal the controller's price. However, it is expected to launch within the second quarter of 2023.