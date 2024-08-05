Check out some newly revealed videos that describe Microsoft's canceled Midori OS project

In 2008, word leaked out that Microsoft was working on a new operating system software project that would not use the Windows OS as its basis. The project was called Midori, and it was in active development for a number of years. However, Microsoft decided to cancel the development of Midori sometime in 2015. Officially, Microsoft stated it would take what was learned from the creator of Midori and put that into other software projects.

Over the weekend, noted Microsoft leaker "WalkingCat" posted a long series of videos on his X account (via Mary Jo Foley). The videos are from 2013 and come from what looks like an internal meeting at Microsoft to get an overview of Project Midori.

so its weekend again! today let's hear a young @funcOfJoe from 2013 talk about The Midori Operating System !

This 2013 meeting was designed to let more people at Microsoft get info on the Midori OS and its goals. Most of the videos feature a member of the Midori team, Joe Duffy, talking about the development of the OS, which was being built from the ground up with no legacy Windows code but would still be able to work with the millions of Windows apps.

The videos go into far more information about the now-canceled operating system from Duffy, who is currently the founder and CEO of the software company Pulumi. He also wrote a series of blog posts about Midori after he departed Microsoft.

Microsoft is still updating the Windows OS with Windows 11, and it will release a 24H2 feature update for that operating system later this year. The company has also been working more and more to improve the Windows 11 Arm OS and, earlier this year launched a new version for Qualcomm's Snapdragon X processors under its Copilot+ PCs program.