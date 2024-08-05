Premiere Pro is now available on Windows on ARM

Shortly after releasing Illustrator for Windows on ARM in beta, Adobe brought another popular app from its Creative Cloud to Windows computers powered by ARM-based processors. This time, owners of Copilot+ PCs can download Premiere Pro, one of the world's most popular video editing apps. However, there is a catch.

Unlike Photoshop and Illustrator, which are now ARM-native on Windows, Premiere Pro runs through Microsoft's emulation layer, which, as the software giant claims, got much better with the release of the first Copilot+ PCs. That means that the app is no match to the native performance of Intel or AMD-based computers.

Interestingly, Adobe planned to release Premiere Pro for Windows on ARM in July, but the promise failed to materialize. Still, having an emulated app is better than not having it at all, considering that it was not possible to run Premiere Pro even emulated until now.

You can install Premiere Pro on Windows on ARM by heading to the Creative Cloud app and clicking "Install" next to the app (if you have a subscription, of course). Adobe will warn you that you will get the Intel-based variant (read emulated), so just click "Continue."

As Windows Central claims, Premiere Pro runs pretty decent when emulated on Snapdragon X-based computers, so you should be good unless your workflow involves very heavy or high-resolution editing. For such scenarios, you will probably do better in the latest beta of DaVinci Resolve, which is now fully ARM-native on Windows computers.

If you want to try the latest generation of ARM PCs, you can choose between several options from Microsoft (Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7), Samsung, ASUS, Dell, and more. The ASUS Vivobook S 15 is currently available with a $100 discount on Amazon, so you can already save on these new computers, which hit the store shelves less than one month ago.

