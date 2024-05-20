Copilot+ PCs is the new name for Windows PCs with AI chips

Microsoft's media event at its headquarters today announced a new category of Windows PCs. According to The Verge, the company is referring to them as Copilot+ PCs.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm will all offer processors with AI-based chips to run Windows and its Copilot assistant. Most of the major PC companies, including Microsoft, Dell, HP, Acer, Asus, Samsung, and Lenovo, will all be making Copilot+ PCs.

Yusuf Mehdi, executive vice president and consumer chief marketing officer at Microsoft, added that these new PCs will also be "unbelievably thin, light, and beautiful" and will have "breakthrough AI experiences."

He also claims that the new Copilot+ PCs will be "58 percent faster” than a MacBook Air that has Apple's M3 chip inside. There is no word on whether that is for the new PCs with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X chip or a future processor from either Intel or AMD with their own AI neural processor.

Microsoft did say that the Copilot+ PC notebooks that have the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chips will have up to 15 hours of battery life for web browsing, and up to 20 hours of watching videos.

Microsoft is definitely trying to show PC buyers that if you buy one of these Copilot+ PCs, you will be getting some extra advantages compared to a PC that won't have an AI-based neural chip. The company expects about 50 million laptops will be sold that will have this new Copilot+ PC label. Microsoft is also promising that this new category of Windows PC laptops will include all-day battery life,

While all of this sounds great and very encouraging, the first Copilot+ PCs have yet to be released so the jury is still out on if these AI chip-based notebooks, combined with Windows 11 and its Copilot software, will actually work and perform as promised.