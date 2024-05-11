Chromebook might reportedly get the Spatial Audio feature for immersive listening

Spatial Audio recently launched on Android devices, allowing users to get a surround-sound-like feel using their wireless or wired earphones. Supported TV shows and movies will give you an immersive listening experience and make you feel the virtual environment showcased on your TV around you.

Now, a new code change suggests that Google is working on bringing Spatial Audio to ChromeOS, allowing Chromebook users to get that immersive listening experience. Reportedly, Google is tweaking the entertainment options on Chromebooks by introducing the Spatial Audio in the new code change.

The feature is, as is often the case, locked behind a Chrome flag. However, once enabled, you will see a new option pop up on the Audio page of the Settings app. Here is the flag and the new Audio page description of the Spatial Audio:

Enable a setting toggle for spatial audio.

#SHOW-SPATIAL-AUDIO-TOGGLE Spatial Audio

Enable supported content to sound more immersive

Do note that the Spatial Audio feature for ChromeOS isn't ready and isn't available to all users, even in the latest ChromeOS Canary. However, folks at 9To5Google were able to simulate and share a screenshot that showcases how and where the Spatial Audio toggle will appear on the Settings page.

Any further details about how Spatial Audio will work on Chromebooks aren't available right now. However, considering how it works on Android, the feature will work with both wired and wireless headphones to simulate a surround sound experience.

Besides, it will be interesting to see if head tracking will be offered on ChromeOS with Spatial Audio or not, like it is available on Android, which provides a more immersive experience that adjusts the sounds based on your head movement. Since the feature is in its early development stage, Spatial Audio may take a while to appear in ChromeOS.