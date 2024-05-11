Intel 31.0.101.5448 WHQL graphics driver is out with Hades II support

Intel customers with supported GPUs and processors can download a new graphics driver under version 31.0.101.5448. There is not much in this release as it only brings Game-On optimizations for Hades II, which recently arrived as an early-access title on Steam.

Here is the official changelog:

Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for: Hades II

And here is the list of known issues and bugs:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: No Rest for the Wicke= (DX11) may experience intermittent application crash during gameplay.

Enshrouded (VK) may experience application crash during gameplay.

Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruptions in game menu and during gameplay.

PugetBench Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro Processing Tests.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement. Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora (DX12) may experience a crash during game loading.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience an application crash on loading to gameplay.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (DX12) may exhibit corruption on shadows during gameplay.

PugetBench Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro Processing Tests.

Autodesk Maya may experience an application crash while running SPECAPC benchmark.

Blender may experience an application crash while rendering some scenes on certain system memory configurations.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancements.

Procyon AI may experience an application crash while running benchmark with precision float32. Intel Core Processor (12th-14th Generation) Products: Dragon Quest X Online (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay.

Intel Arc and Iris Xe 31.0.101.5448 WHQL graphics driver is available for download from the official website. You can check out the full release notes here (PDF).