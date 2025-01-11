Civilization VII gains Steam Deck Verified badge ahead of February launch

Firaxis Games has managed to get a Civilization game into the official Steam Deck Verified list for the first time, and it's for the entry that's not even out yet. The portable gaming PC from Valve will be supported by the hugely anticipated 4X strategy game right out of the gate, letting owners take their 'one last turn' with good frame rates and proper handheld gameplay.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII is only a month away from landing, and Steam Deck verification means that players will be able to jump in from their Valve hardware without having to do any tweaking or fiddling. The hardware's built-in controls and touch display should work out of the box with the game too.

The most recent entry in the series, Civilization VI, is still listed as "Playable" on the Steam Deck. It has missed out on getting the Verified badge largely due to UI issues with the 2016-released game.

The award-winning strategy game franchise is set to transform itself again with the seventh installment. This time, Firaxis is letting players switch civilizations in each age while keeping their chosen leader (which is detached from civilizations now) throughout the campaign:

To build a legacy that truly stands the test of time, you must adapt. Forge your own path through history as you reshape your empire at the start of each Age, selecting from a pool of new Age-relevant civilization options determined by your prior gameplay accomplishments. Evolving your empire unlocks fresh gameplay bonuses and unique units, so your current civilization is always at the height of its power.

Another piece of good news Firaxis has already announced for PC gamers is that the 2K Launcher will not be required by the game at all. The official system requirements do raise some eyebrows when it comes to its highest-end specifications, though, which want at least an RTX 4070 to play in 4K.

Sid Meier's Civilization VII launches on February 11, 2025, across PC (Windows, macOS, Linux), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.