Commandos: Origins will bring back the classic series with an April 9 launch

Following a 20-year break, the Commandos series of classic real-time tactics games is finally getting a new entry. The 2023-announced Commandos: Origins finally received a firm release date today, with Kalypso Media and Claymore Game Studios announcing that the game will release on April 9, 2025.

Origins is set to bring back the elite set of commandos from the classic games for a story involving their first ever group up in WW2. Jack O’Hara “the Green Beret”, Thomas “the Sapper” Hancock, Francis T. “the Sniper” Woolridge, Samuel “the Driver” Brooklyn, James “the Marine” Blackwood, and Rene “the Spy” Duchamp will be dropping into over 10 maps with multiple routes to victory, depending on the player's style of play.

Two-player cooperative play is also confirmed, available online or in split-screen modes.

“The Green Beret couldn’t have said it better with his iconic phrase ‘Consider it done,’” said Jürgen Reusswig, Studio Director at Claymore Game Studios. “After more than four years of setting up a new studio, design and development and the invaluable community feedback from various playtests, operation ‘Release’ is a go for Commandos: Origins. We are proud and excited that players will now be able to experience the origin story of the elite unit which started this legendary franchise.”

A Deluxe Edition for the game was also revealed today, which will include skins from Commandos 2, a 3D printing template of the Green Beret, as well as a digital calendar and an original soundtrack.

Commandos Origins is launching on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, as well as Xbox Game Pass on April 9, 2025. A retail release will follow on May 22, with all buyers receiving Deluxe Edition content. Meanwhile, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions will release later in 2025.