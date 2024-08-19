Commandos: Origins gameplay trailer is here, game is also coming to Xbox One and PS4

It was last year that Kalypso Media and Claymore Game Studios unveiled Commandos: Origins, an unexpected return of the real-time tactics series that debuted in the 90s. With Gamescom around the corner, the project received a brand-new trailer that finally shows off the returning iconic stealth gameplay; catch it above. Moreover, fresh platforms have been announced for the title too.

"Prepare for battle as the time has come to unveil the latest gameplay trailer for Commandos: Origins, also being shown at gamescom 2024," says the developer. "The highly anticipated instalment in the acclaimed Commandos series offers an exclusive look into the tactical stealth gameplay set to captivate fans later this year."

This entry offers players a prequel storyline telling the tale of how the original Commandos squad from the classic games was formed. The Green Beret, Sapper, Sniper, Driver, Marine, and Spy are returning with all of their skills and more to give new and returning players plenty of opportunities to take down Nazis in WW2.

The developer promises multiple paths to victory in the over 10 missions that are incoming and challenging combat scenarios that require utilizing everything that the Commandos have to offer. Moreover, two-player cooperative play is also incoming as a brand-new feature of the series. The entire game can be played on a local split-screen or in an online co-op.

Ahead of the launch, the game's Xbox version will be playable at Gamescom for attendees, and it will be available at the Xbox booth located in Hall 7 at the tradeshow.

While originally only announced for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5, Commandos: Origins is now also coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms. According to the developer Claymore Game Studios, this decision was taken due to "extensive feedback" from the community and its aim to reach a bigger audience.

Commandos: Origins is also coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass, and it will hit Microsoft subscription services on day one. Unfortunately, the game does not yet have a firm release date outside of a broad 2024 launch window.