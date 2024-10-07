Commandos: Origins gets a free demo mission, now available on PC and Xbox

Kalypso Media and Claymore Game Studios' ambitious Commandos project is still on its way to fans later this year. But before the full release, they can now try out a slice of the game via a test mission. The playable demo of Commandos: Origins gives a taste of the real-time stealth tactics series' upcoming prequel entry that's aiming to revitalize the franchise that has been dormant for over 20 years.

The mission puts together Jack O'Hara (Green Beret) and James Blackwood (The Marine) for a unique mission involving a sabotage of a German radar system:

"In this mission, players will step into the iconic boots of the Green Beret and the Marine, immersing themselves in the heart of tactical warfare. Set against the backdrop of the Channel Islands during World War II, the Commandos will employ their unique skills to sabotage a German radar system, showcasing the thrilling gameplay that Commandos: Origins promises."

The demo mission doesn't seem to be something taken from the game's campaign, however. The developer Claymore says that it is a "demo-exclusive test mission" that will let fans get a "sneak peek into the intricate gameplay mechanics and stealth tactics that await in the full release. The complete game is set to include over 10 missions, taking players everywhere from the Arctic to the African desert for stealth missions behind enemy lines. Two-player co-op has been confirmed as a brand-new feature too.

Originally announced in 2023, Commandos: Origins promises to bring back the series' real-time tactics gameplay, where a team of characters with unique abilities must be utilized to finish challenging missions set in WW2. The Green Beret, Sapper, Sniper, Driver, Marine, and Spy return with their full kit and skills, but this time, they are embarking on their first missions as a freshly put together unit.

The demo can now be downloaded via Steam and Microsoft Store for PC and Xbox Series X|S for console players.

Commandos: Origins is coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 sometime before the end of 2024. The title is also confirmed as a day-one release experience for Xbox and PC Game Pass.