Copilot in OneDrive is now generally available

Copilot for OneDrive for the web is now generally available to all eligible users with commercial Copilot subscriptions. It offers various AI-powered features to help customers work with files and, as Microsoft says, be "a productivity companion that works alongside you."

We’re thrilled to announce that Copilot is now available on OneDrive for the web to all our Copilot licensed commercial users, marking a significant milestone in the way you work with files in OneDrive. Copilot brings the power of AI right into OneDrive to help you work more efficiently and effectively. With the full availability of Copilot in OneDrive, we’re excited to see how you leverage this AI-powered assistant to transform the way you work. And we have a lot more exciting Copilot features coming your way soon.

With Copilot for OneDrive, users can generate summaries of large documents. You can ask AI to summarize a single document or a bunch—it can handle up to five documents at once. Also, Copilot for OneDrive can compare differences between multiple documents. Again, you can compare up to five files at once and get highlighted differences in an easy-to-read table (there is even no need to open the compared files).

Another great feature of Copilot for OneDrive is the ability to answer complex questions about stored files and generate ideas for new documents based on what is stored in your OneDrive.

If you have a commercial Copilot license, you can select a file in OneDrive for the web and click the Copilot button to choose the action you want or ask a question about the files. Microsoft also posted a dedicated guide that offers more information about using Coilot for OneDrive. There is also a dedicated FAQ page where Microsoft answers popular questions about its AI companion in OneDrive.

As of right now, Copilot for OneDrive requires a Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 license. Therefore, only commercial users can access it