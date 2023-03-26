Counter-Strike: Global Offensive reaches a new online player record due to Counter-Strike 2

Neowin · with 0 comments

Counter Strike Global Offensive is a free-to-play shooter from Vave

Earlier this week, Valve officially announced Counter-Strike 2, which will offer tons of graphical and gameplay updates for fans of the company's tactical multiplayer shooter series, Most likely as a result of that announcement, the current major game in the series, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, is setting a new surge in players.

The game, which was already among the most popular titles on Valve's Steam service, reached a new concurrent online player record this weekend. According to SteamDB, 1,519,457 players were online at one point playing the game on Sunday. That number is also the second-highest concurrent player number for a single game on Steam ever. However, it's unlikely CS:GO will reach the highest number, which was hit by PUBG: Battlegrounds over five years ago with over 3.2 million players at once.

However, it's possible that the number of players in CS:GO will continue to rise as we get closer to the official release date of Counter-Strike 2. It will be a free update for CS:GO and will use Valve's Source 2 engine for a ton of improvements in visuals, textures, gameplay and more. A limited number of CS:GO players have been invited to check out Counter-Strike 2 ahead of its public release.

Report a problem with article
A Windows 12 concept image
Next Article

Some alleged system requirements for Microsoft's Next Valley (Windows 12) are here
Steam logo
Previous Article

Steam started Early Access for games 10 years ago; now it's everywhere, for better or worse

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement