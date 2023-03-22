Valve officially reveals Counter-Strike 2 as a huge summer upgrade to CS:GO

After weeks of rumors, Valve has officially announced Counter-Strike 2, a new version of its highly popular multiplayer team first person shooter. The developer is launching a limited test of the game now, before its official launch sometime this summer. The game itself will be a free upgrade for players of Counter-Strike: Global Operations, using the Source Engine 2.

Valve is only revealing some of Counter-Strike 2's features right now. One of them will be improvements in the Smoke Grenade effects. It stated:

Smoke Grenades are now dynamic volumetric objects that interact with the environment, and react to lighting, gunfire, and explosions.

The game's maps will also be getting a facelift with new textures and more upgrades.

Also, the game will get some improvements in terms of tick rates: Valve says:

Sub-tick updates are the heart of Counter-Strike 2. Previously, the server only evaluated the world in discrete time intervals (called ticks). Thanks to Counter-Strike 2’s sub-tick update architecture, servers know the exact instant that motion starts, a shot is fired, or a ‘nade is thrown. As a result, regardless of tick rate, your moving and shooting will be equally responsive and your grenades will always land the same way.

All of the items players have in CS:GO will be transferred over to Counter-Strike 2. Also map makers can use Source 2 tools to make new maps, and there will also be a Source 2 Item Workshop in the near future. If you want to be considered for the Counter-Strike 2 limited test, check out the FAQ for more information.