Steam shatters concurrent player record with over 39 million online users

Valve's PC gaming store, Steam, has reached an all-time high in concurrent users. According to SteamDB's current count, the platform has surpassed 39 million concurrent users, peaking at 39,205,447 today. This is yet another record high, as the previous one was 38 million users three months ago, in September 2024. This means that 839,815 additional players are using Valve's platform.

A closer look at the most played games on Steam over the past 24 hours reveals the titles that hold that player base. In first place is Counter-Strike 2, which alone took up more than 1 million concurrent users. Counter-Strike 2 is followed by Dota 2.

The newly-launched Path of Exile 2 burst into third place in an impressive feat for the developer Grinding Gear Games. Rounding out the newcomers, Marvel's Rivals took fourth, augmenting its successful free-to-play launch with a 24-hour peak of 450,000 players while Path of Exile 2 peaked at 539,149 concurrents on December 7.

The rest of the top performers are a mix of established juggernauts and fresh newcomers. Games like PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, Rust, Grand Theft Auto 5, and Call of Duty still manage to pull in a sizeable crowd.

Here is a list of the most played games on Steam in order of their ranking within the last 24 hours: Counter-Strike 2 Dota 2 Path of Exile 2 Marvel's Rivals PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Rust Grand Theft Auto 5 Call of Duty Delta Force Banana

With numerous much-anticipated PC games dropping later in the holiday season, it is very likely that the Steam active counts will continue to get even higher. With the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle still on the horizon, and the holiday season set to bring an influx of new players, we believe the platform is poised to shatter yet another record in the coming weeks.

Source: SteamDB