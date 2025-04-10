Crime Boss: Rockay City and Moving Out 2 join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Microsoft is letting Xbox players jump into more games this weekend as a part of its Free Play Days program. The weekly Xbox offering is currently touting two games for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, and Core members, and any progress they make also carries over automatically if the players decide to purchase the games afterward. Moving Out 2 and Crime Boss: Rockay City are what's available this weekend.

Moving Out 2 is landing as a physics-based puzzle game, offering cooperative play as you and your friends take over a furniture moving company. Here's how the developer describes the experience:

Moving Out 2 is the wacky sequel to the world-famous physics-based moving simulator. Working as a solo F.A.R.T, or with up to three friends, slip into your Smooth Moves uniform and help the residents of Packmore, and beyond, to pack up and ship out!

Next up is Crime Boss: Rockay City, another cooperative title. Similar to games like Payday, the game features a gangster-themed narrative that involves a number of heists to complete. The twist is that a large number of Hollywood actors are present in its roles, including Chuck Norris, Danny Trejo, and others.

The developer says this about the experience:

Choose your difficulty, create your boss, equip your weapons and perks and play missions alone, with bots or with your friends. Take on single missions or complete co-op mini-camapigns in the story-driven Urban Legends mode or randomise your missions with Shuffle mode. Add some variety by fighting off hordes of enemies in the Rockay Rumble mode.

Here are the two latest games and their supported platforms:

This Free Play Days promotion will end on Sunday, April 13, at 11:59 pm PT. Expect another round of games to enter the program next Thursday, too.