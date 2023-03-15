Cybercriminals are using AI-generated YouTube videos to spread malware

Many businesses leverage artificial intelligence technologies to optimize business processes, automate routine tasks, and gain insights from large datasets. Individuals, on the other hand, use AI tools like ChatGPT and Bing Chat to have their questions answered and generate content. Unfortunately, cybercriminals are now also leveraging AI to trick unsuspecting people into downloading malware.

According to a recent report by CloudSEK, there has been a 200-300% month-on-month increase in YouTube videos that contain links to infostealer malware such as Vidar, RedLine, and Raccoon since November 2022. The videos appear to be tutorials for downloading cracked versions of paid software such as Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Autodesk 3ds Max, and AutoCAD, among others. To appear more trustworthy, the clips contain AI-generated avatars from platforms like Synthesia and D-ID (shown above).

By using these strategies, threat actors can more easily make their videos look legitimate and convince them to click on the link on the description. However, doing so will download an infostealer malware that will steal passwords, credit card information, bank account numbers, and other confidential data. The stolen information will then be uploaded to the cybercriminal's command and control (CCC) server and be used for theft.

CloudSEK also observed that threat actors are taking over existing YouTube accounts using previous data leaks, phishing techniques, and stealer logs. Accounts with more than 100,000 subscribers are normally targeted to reach a large audience and make the uploads seem legitimate. While original account owners eventually regain access to the account a few hours after reporting the incident, it's likely that some people have already fallen victim to the fraudulent videos and infected their devices with malware.

Other tactics that threat actors were found using in malicious YouTube videos include using link shorteners, linking directly to file sharing websites like MediaFire, and using various tags to reach a wide audience.

To protect your devices from malware, do not download apps from untrusted sources. Refrain from opening attachments from unsolicited emails as well. Finally, keep your antivirus program updated so it can properly detect and remove malware before it can wreak havoc to your system.

