Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G offer high-end features and 4 years of Android OS updates

Samsung has introduced two new additions to its Galaxy A series. The latest devices include the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G. The Galaxy A54 5G comes in four different colors including Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White. The Galaxy A34 5G also comes in four different colors including Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Silver.

Samsung's President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business, TM Roh, talked about the Galaxy A series, saying:

Cutting-edge mobile experiences are increasingly essential to everyday life. With continuous enhancements to the Galaxy A series, we’re ensuring that more people around the world can access our transformative innovations.

Specification for both devices is mentioned below:

Specifications Galaxy A54 5G Galaxy A34 5G Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Display 120Hz refresh rate Vision booster 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Display 120Hz refresh rate Vision Booster * Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.4-inch in the full rectangle and 6.3-inch accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. * Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.6-inch in the full rectangle and 6.4-inch accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimensions & Weight 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm, 202g 161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2mm, 199g Camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera F2.2, FF 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera F2.2, FF 50MP Main Camera F1.8, AF, OIS 48MP Main Camera F1.8, AF, OIS 5MP Macro Camera F2.4, FF 5MP Macro Camera F2.4, FF 32MP Front Camera F2.2 13MP Front Camera F2.2, FF AP Octa-core Octa-core Memory 6GB Memory + 128GB Storage 8GB Memory + 128GB Storage 8GB Memory + 256GB Storage Expandable storage by up to 1 TB with an optional microSD card 6GB Memory + 128GB Storage 8GB Memory + 128GB Storage 8GB Memory + 256GB Storage Expandable storage by up to 1 TB with an optional microSD card * Actual storage capacity available is subject to preloaded software.

* MicroSD card sold separately. Availability of detailed features (such as Memory and Processor) may vary by market and carrier. * Actual storage capacity available is subject to preloaded software.

* MicroSD card sold separately. Availability of detailed features (such as Memory and Processor) may vary by market and carrier. Battery 5,000mAh (typical) 5,000mAh (typical) * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory conditions. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,905mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,905mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. OS Android 13 One UI 5.1 Android 13 One UI 5.1 * Availability of One UI features, apps and services may vary depending on OS version. * Availability of One UI features, apps and services may vary depending on OS version. Security Samsung Knox Samsung Knox

With Samsung's Nightography and AI capabilities embedded in the latest Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G, users get to capture "stunning images with clear quality even in bright conditions." Enhanced Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Video Digital Image Stabilization (VDIS) prevent shakiness and blur in videos. Night Mode broadens the camera's pixel size to allow users to capture more detail after dark and in low-light conditions.

With the help of the enhanced editing tools in the two latest devices, users will now be able to remove unwanted shadows and reflections. The Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G feature immersive Super AMOLED displays, measuring 6.4 inches and 6.6 inches, respectively. Enhanced Vision Booster and a 120Hz refresh rate allow for an enhanced user experience as they move between different lighting conditions.

Samsung Knox keeps data safe with defense-grade mobile security. With these devices, users will be able to see how apps are tracking their data and prevent unwanted data collection by accessing the Security and Privacy Dashboard. With Private Share, which enables users to share files only to designated recipients within time limits and with screenshots disabled, users can share important files with sensitive or personal data without compromising security.

As the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G are compatible with the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, it allows for seamless connectivity between devices. Users can get 100GB of cloud storage and backup photos to OneDrive with a six-month trial of Microsoft 365 Basic, of which Microsoft recently expanded its subscription with a new $1.99 plan.

The two devices guarantee up to four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates as well. This enables users to access the latest software and security to maximize the smartphone lifecycle. The latest devices in the Galaxy A series will be available in March, starting with select markets in Europe and Southeast Asia.