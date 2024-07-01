Darkest Dungeon II is now confirmed for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S launch July 15

A popular indie-developed PC fantasy RPG is coming to the Xbox platform in the very near future. Today, developer Red Hook Studios has confirmed that its roguelike RPG sequel Darkest Dungeon II will be released for the Xbox One and Xbox Series S and X consoles on July 15.

Red Hook previously announced that the game would launch on the PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles on that same date, and later revealed it would be released on the Nintendo Switch console on July 15 as well. Today's reveal for the Xbox platform means the game will launch at the same time for all major consoles on the same day.

In case you are unfamiliar with the game, here's a quick summary of Darkest Dungeon II:

Tried and True Turn-based Combat, Improved - The ground-breaking genre-defining combat from Darkest Dungeon returns, but everything from stats to rules has been refined and improved. The all new Token System helps make your decisions impactful while adding even more depth of play.

- The ground-breaking genre-defining combat from Darkest Dungeon returns, but everything from stats to rules has been refined and improved. The all new Token System helps make your decisions impactful while adding even more depth of play. Unforgettable Heroes - Uncover and experience the tragic origin stories of each hero. Unlock their full potential via new skills, paths, items, and more.

- Uncover and experience the tragic origin stories of each hero. Unlock their full potential via new skills, paths, items, and more. The Altar of Hope - Engage with a massive system of upgrades and boons that opens up new strategies for each expedition. Choose what’s important to you as you formulate your assaults on the Mountain.

- Engage with a massive system of upgrades and boons that opens up new strategies for each expedition. Choose what’s important to you as you formulate your assaults on the Mountain. The Affinity System - As travels progress, heroes bond with each other or grate on each others’ nerves, leading to desperately needed combat synergies or journey-ending dysfunction. Manage their stress and interaction to keep the team together until the bitter end.

You can pre-order the Xbox version right now and get a 15 percent discount on the Xbox store before launch. That also includes the purchase of the Oblivion Edition, which includes the base game plus The Binding Blade DLC pack. It adds two more heroes to the game, along with a new roaming boss creature, The Warlord.