Xbox will soon work with external drives larger than 16TB

Microsoft has released a new Alpha-Skip Ahead update for Xbox Insides with a few fixes and one important change. Starting with build 2502.250120-2200, Xbox consoles received support for external drives with capacities larger than 16 TB. You can connect and format big-sized hard drives to accommodate massive game libraries and applications.

Microsoft notes that drives larger than 16 TB should be reformatted to work with Xbox consoles. Upon formatting, the operating system will split the drive into multiple partitions, and thus, users will see several drives in the list of connected devices.

Expand Your Xbox Storage with Support for Larger Drives We are enabling support for external USB drives larger than 16TB, so you can be sure your favorite games are always ready to play! Newly formatted drives that are larger than 16TB will be formatted with multiple partitions to utilize all available space for games and apps. These will appear as multiple devices in the storage devices list. Note Drives greater than 16TB that have already been formatted will be unaffected by this change and would need to be reformatted to take advantage of the updated support for larger drives.

Here are other changes in the update:

Spot Great Deals from the Comfort of Home Today's update makes finding discounts easier than ever. A random subset of users will see a new badge we're adding to games on sale that you don't already have access to, showing the percentage off directly on your Home screen. Accessibility Fixes to improve Narrator readout in Settings, particularly in power options and when enabling remote play. Entertainment Apps Fixed an issue where some media apps could become laggy or sluggish after extended playback. System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note : Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console. To learn more, go to: What’s This? Learn More About Pseudo-Loc in Preview



Known issues in the update include the following:

System We are investigating reports of the console shutting down or restarting unexpectedly when testing the network connection.

Microsoft does not say when support for larger-capacity drives will arrive to all users, but you can expect the feature to remain in the Xbox Insider program for several weeks before it lands in the Stable Channel. You can read more about the update here.