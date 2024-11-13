DesktopGPT 1.0 exits beta, a new app by Stardock that brings AI to the desktop

Stardock has announced the general availability of its newest desktop application that puts the power of AI at your fingertips. DesktopGPT® is an application that brings the latest AI models to Windows 10/11 for quick interactions, powerful prompting with templates, and is designed to be a keyboard-first experience.

With DesktopGPT, Stardock is bringing the power of AI to desktop with unique features that makes it easy to jump in-and-out of interacting with multiple large language models (LLM). With access to GPT-4oMini, GPT-4 Turbo, and more, users have flexibility to easily move between models to find the right tool for their interactions.

From left to right: DesktopGPT with template panel open, DesktopGPT with response panel open, and DesktopGPT with response modifier panel open.

A core feature of DesktopGPT is the powerful templates that make it easy for beginners and advanced users to engage with various LLMs (Large Language Models). From translating text in multiple languages, to writing cover letters or subject lines for emails, DesktopGPT focuses on quick interactions to improve your workflow. And with the Template editor, you can easily create your own templates from scratch or edit an existing template to create a personalized workflow.

“DesktopGPT is the evolution of a tool that we were using internally at Stardock to help us be more effective with our AI interactions” said Brad Sams, General Manager of Stardock Software. “And at the heart of DesktopGPT are templates that are a powerful way to streamline your repetitive tasks”

With AI becoming an integral part of the daily workflow, DesktopGPT allows users to adapt large language models to their daily tasks with quick and repeatable templates that automate mundane tasks. And with the speed at which these models are improving, DesktopGPT is designed from the ground up to be flexible.

Here's a few of the app's highlights:

The latest AI models from OpenAI are now on your desktop with a native Windows application.

Easily switch between GPT-4o Mini, GPT-4 Turbo, and more.

Templates make it easy to complete routine tasks with consistent results.

Template editor allows you to build complex workflows for AI with a visual interface.

Response modifiers can quickly refine any response received from language models.

Keyboard-first design where all actions are designed for keyboard navigation.

Bring your own API key or use Stardock’s built-in pipeline.

App included in Object Desktop™, no new account required for use.

Stardock also published a video walkthrough, which you can view below.

DesktopGPT is available today exclusively as part of Object Desktop. You can learn more about DesktopGPT on the app page or download the entire Object Desktop package. Object Desktop includes programs such as Fences, Start11, Groupy, SoundPackager, DeskScapes and Multiplicity.

Disclaimer: Neowin's relationship to Stardock