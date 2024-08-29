Stardock updates DesktopGPT with OpenAI's GPT-4o and 4o-mini support and more

Earlier this year, OpenAI announced its desktop apps that allow accessing ChatGPT outside its web version. Sadly, the app is only available on Mac (for now), so Windows users who want a more native-like experience can opt for a third-party app, such as just-updated DesktopGPT from Stardock.

Today we are releasing a significant update for DesktopGPT that delivers features to improve keyboard navigation as well as several updates as requested by the community. The update is rolling out now but if you open the settings panel (hit F9 or click the drop-down box) and click About and “Check now”, your app will download the update. DesktopGPT is a tool that we started using internally, especially the templates functionality, and are now bringing it to all of our Object Desktop users.

With the .76 update, which is now available for ObjectDesktop customers, DesktopGPT supports OpenAI's latest models, GPT-4o and GPT-4o mini. Also, those paying for premium access to ChatGPT features can use their API keys.

The latest version of DesktopGPT features some hotkey changes, such as the default Ctrl + Alt + O shortcut for invoking the app's UI (you can press it again to hide the app) and opening the history page with Alt + G. You can also press F1 to see all available shortcuts in the app.

Chat templates also received support for markdown, and the Settings section has an option for the system tray icon.

As of right now, DesktopGPT is only available in the Object Desktop suite, not as a standalone app. You can download the entire Object Desktop package from the official website or Steam. Object Desktop includes programs such as Fences, Start11, Groupy, SoundPackager, DeskScapes and Multiplicity.

To update to the latest DesktopGPT version, navigate to Settings > About and click the "Check now" button.

