Dev explains how to fix Ghost of Tsushima patch 2.19 lags, freezing issues

Ghost of Tsushima developers, Sucker Punch Productions rolled out the Patch 2.19 update for the game with the intention of adding cross-platform play support since the game is coming out for PC next month on May 16. Although the update introduced the intended features, it also brought along a slew of unintended issues.

Multiple reports from Ghost of Tsushima players on PS4 and PS5 have surfaced on the internet, highlighting that the game has become borderline playable so much so that the players are facing regular freezes, lag, stutters, and all sorts of problems with the game. The Patch 2.19 disrupted the single-player gaming experience.

After the patch, my Legends experience has been laggy 🙏 🤦‍♂️ what’s up? 🙏 — teacherkiat (@teacherkiat_tan) May 1, 2024

Some users reported that they are facing gameplay lag with both single-player and multi-player modes. Thankfully, the developer Sucker Punch Productions was quick to acknowledge the issue, and after announcing that they were looking into the issue, they announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the issue has been resolved.

According to the developers, it was a backend issue that was causing the unintended gameplay and performance issues. Here's what the developers said about resolving the issue on X:

We have resolved a backend issue that was causing gameplay to consistently hitch for players. This does not require a game update, but we recommend restarting your game or console to ensure you have the fix. Please let us know if you encounter any other issues, as we are still actively monitoring the situation.

To fix the issue, you don't need to update the game; however, you need to restart the game and your console to ensure that the fix has been implemented. The developers also said that they are still actively monitoring the situation to see if any issues arise in the near future.

With the Ghost of Tsushima debuting soon on PC, the timely resolution of the issue is a positive sign from the developers as it will help gain more gameplay traction and a smooth transition to new platforms. You can check out the Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PC system requirements along with the extra features to come.