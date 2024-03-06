Ghost of Tsushima is coming to PC on May 16, exclusive features detailed

After years of waiting, PC players are getting their prayers answered. Sony has just confirmed Ghost of Tsushima for PC, finally shedding the PlayStation exclusivity that began in 2020 with its PlayStation 4 launch. This port will bring the 2021 released Director's Cut edition to PC players, which has the story and multiplayer expansions, Japanese dialogue, and more features.

Originally developed by Sucker Punch Productions for PlayStation, Ghost of Tsushima's PC port is being handled by the Sony in-house porting studio Nixxes Software.

"We at Nixxes are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Sucker Punch Productions who created this critically acclaimed open-world action adventure," says Nixxes' Julian Huijbregts. "We are excited to bring Jin’s story to a new audience and to bring a Sucker Punch title to PC for the first time."

While system requirements have not been revealed just yet, the announcement blog post does go into some of the PC exclusive features that will ship with this release. This includes ultrawide monitor support for 21:9, 32:9, 48:9 resolutions and DualSense controller support touting haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Nixxes is also adding almost every upscaling and frame generation tech under the sun into the project. Nvidia DLSS 3, AMD FSR 3, and Intel XeSS will be available at launch for helping increase frame rates.

Sucker Punch CEO Brian Fleming had this to say about its first release on the PC platform:

“We’re proud to announce that our friends and partners over at Nixxes are bringing Ghost of Tsushima to PC! This is a first for Sucker Punch – all our previous work is console-exclusive, so we are excited about all this and Nixxes was the right team to do this project. With them on board, we knew the results would be nothing short of amazing! Now excuse me as I go order a Super Ultra Wide monitor!”

Here are the extras that will be included in the Director's Cut Edition:

Iki Island Expansion – In this story expansion, Jin discovers new locations, characters, and enemies on a mysterious island. The island of Iki is a wild, lawless land of raiders and criminals. Jin will have to bring all his skills to defeat the enemy and save Iki.

Legends – Inspired by Japanese folk tales and mythology, this cooperative multiplayer experience consists of two-player story missions and four-player wave-based survival missions, as well as the competitive two-versus-two Rivals mode. Choose one of four classes: Samurai, Ronin, Hunter or Assassin and play with friends or via online matchmaking.

Kurosawa Mode – Experience the game in black and white with film grain effects, as well as Japanese dialogue and English subtitles. This mode is inspired by the movies of legendary filmmaker Akira Kurosawa.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is releasing May 16 on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Pre-orders are available now for $59.99.