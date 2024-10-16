Get an early access code for the PlayStation The Concert World Tour 2025 - 2026

If you're a big fan of the PlayStation and games like The Last of Us, God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, and Horizon then you'll be interested to hear that the PlayStation The Concert World Tour 2025 - 2026 is coming soon and tickets are available today with an early access code. This code will give you first dibs on the tickets which Sony says will run out fast.

Describing what attendees can expect from the concert, Sony said:

"With innovative technology and world-class production, fans will experience a stunning fusion of multi-layered visuals, immersive surround sound, and an all-star ensemble blending classical and modern instruments. The legendary scores from composers like Gustavo Santaolalla (The Last of Us), Joris De Man (Horizon), Ilan Eshkeri (Ghost of Tsushima), and Bear McCreary (God of War) will reach new heights, offering fans a unique, deeply immersive live concert experience."

The global tour will kick off on April 19, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland, before traveling to more than 200 cities across Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, and other global cities. At this time, Sony has only announced the European dates and locations and it looks like they've scrubbed a few venues off the tour such as Antwerp, Belgium, and Tampere, Finland.

The schedule looks like this so far:

Dublin, Ireland – Glasgow, Scotland, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, UK – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paris, Amnéville, France – Brussels, Belgium – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Hamburg, Dusseldorf, Leipzig, Munich, Oberhausen, Germany – Zurich, Switzerland – Bologna, Italy – Budapest, Hungary – Sofia, Bulgaria – Vienna, Austria – Bratislava, Slovakia – Prague, Czech Republic – Lodz, Poland – Copenhagen, Denmark – Gotenburg, Sweden – Oslo, Norway.

To get first dibs on the tickets, you can use the early access code PLAYCONCERT24 from 7 a.m. PT on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. For more information on the tickets, show, and future tour dates, you should visit www.playstation.com/theconcert.