Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut gets its PC system requirements revealed, Trophies and more

In January, Sony's PlayStation division announced it would release developer Sucker Punch's third-person historical action game Ghost of Tsushima, made originally for the PlayStation 4 console, to the PC in a special Director's Cut edition. Today, Sony has revealed the PC system requirements of the game, along with more details about some other extra features.

In a blog post, Sony announced the PC system requirements for the game, based on four presets that will be available thanks to the PC developer Nixxes:

Very Low:

Average Performance - 720P @ 30 FPS

- 720P @ 30 FPS Processor - Intel Core i3-7100, AMD Ryzen 3 1200

- Intel Core i3-7100, AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Graphics - Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB, AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

- Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB, AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Memory - 8GB

- 8GB Storage - 75GB HDD space (SSD recommended)

- 75GB HDD space (SSD recommended) OS - Windows 10 64-bit

Medium

Average Performance - 1080P @ 60 FPS

- 1080P @ 60 FPS Processor - Intel Core i5-8600, AMD Ryzen 5 3600

- Intel Core i5-8600, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Graphics - Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060, AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

- Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060, AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Memory - 16GB

- 16GB Storage - 75GB SSD space

- 75GB SSD space OS - Windows 10 64-bit

High

Average Performance - 1440P @ 60 FPS / 4K @ 30 FPS

- 1440P @ 60 FPS / 4K @ 30 FPS Processor - Intel Core i5-11400, AMD Ryzen 5 5600

- Intel Core i5-11400, AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Graphics - Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, AMD Radeon RX 6800

- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, AMD Radeon RX 6800 Memory - 16GB

- 16GB Storage - 75GB SSD space

- 75GB SSD space OS - Windows 10 64-bit

Very High

Average Performance - 4K @ 60 FPS

- 4K @ 60 FPS Processor - Intel Core i5-11400, AMD Ryzen 5 5600

- Intel Core i5-11400, AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Graphics - Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080, AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

- Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080, AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Memory - 16GB

- 16GB Storage - 75GB SSD space

- 75GB SSD space OS - Windows 10 64-bit

As previously announced, the PC version will support PC GPU technologies like Nvidia's DLSS 3, AMD's FSR 3, and Intel's XeSS. It will also support ultrawide monitors that have 21:9, 32:9, and even 48:9 aspect ratios, along with support for triple monitor set-ups.

The game's cooperative online multiplayer Legends mode will also support cross-play between PC players and those playing on the PS4 and PS5 consoles.

This will be the first PlayStation PC game that will let those players earn Trophies. Sony says:

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC shares the same Trophy set as the game on PlayStation 5 consoles. In addition, the PC version also has full support for Achievements on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Finally, Sony says this will be the first PlayStation PC game to feature a special PlayStation overlay. It will show things like your "Friends list, Trophies, Settings, and your Profile" by either accessing the game's menu or by clicking on the SHIFT + F1 keyboard combo.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut for the PC will go on sale on May 16.