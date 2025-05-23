Discord admits role in the decline of forums, aims to use AI to make info easier to find

Discord is reportedly thinking about using AI to help you catch up on conversations, a potential godsend for anyone who has ever logged back into a server to find a wall of unread messages. Peter Sellis, Discord's Senior Vice President of Product, basically admitted that the platform can be a black hole for information. He told The Verge:

This is something we want to solve. It is not our intention to lock a bunch of this knowledge into Discord.

You see, for years, internet users have complained about the slow death of forums and how incredibly useful knowledge seems to vanish into the walled gardens of private Discord servers, never to be seen by a search engine again. Finding solutions to old problems often means asking the same questions repeatedly because the original answers are buried.

Discord is looking at a couple of ways to tackle this. One path involves expanding features that are, in Sellis's words, "more amicable to structured knowledge sharing, like forums, that we could probably do a better job of investing in and is something we want to do for game developers."

The other, more modern approach involves using large language models, the same tech behind tools like ChatGPT. The idea is that these AI models could chew through a massive amount of text from a chaotic chat and spit out a neat summary. Sellis called long conversations "a really poorly structured shareable object," and thinks AI could make them "something that could be more shareable and then potentially syndicated to the web."

Do not get too excited just yet, though. Sellis was clear that there is no timeline for any of this, stating, "I haven’t seen a solution that we feel great about yet." Discord also wants to be careful not to dump a ton of extra work on server moderators, who are the unpaid backbone of most communities.

Still, there seems to be genuine internal pressure to figure this out. Sellis told The Verge, "I assure you that this is something that people within Discord feel the pain of themselves. And when our engineers and product designers and product managers feel it personally, they generally want to solve it."