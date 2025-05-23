Microsoft fixes Account manager, improves activation and Widgets in build 26120.4161

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 build for Insiders flighting the Beta Channel. The latest build, 26120.4161 KB5058515, is introducing some new features and improvements.

First, the company is working on a new "Draft with Copilot in Word" Click to Do option. Essentially, Copilot will do the brainstorming for you when you are trying to quickly draft something up. Microsoft says it will begin rolling out "over the course of the coming weeks," but it will not be free and will require a Microsoft 365 Copilot subscription.

With the latest build, Microsoft is also improving Widgets, which will now have multiple dashboards. If you don't like them already, this change will not change your mind; however, those who find widgets helpful and useful will likely enjoy the new additional boards.

In addition, more options for the lock screen are also rolling out so that users can have more control over what widgets appear there.

The new migration app that we reported on recently is also landing with this build. You can read this article to learn some of the details.

The activation dialog box for the Windows 11 product key is finally getting the Windows 11 visual style treatment to improve the consistency of the UI. Microsoft has made changes like these in the past, but they were not quite up to the overall aesthetics of the OS.

Finally, a new "Open with" dialog is being tested that will recommend Microsoft Store apps when you try opening a file.

Aside from these new feature additions, Microsoft is also making several subtle improvements across many of the other elements, such as an inconvenience with Account Manager sign-in, Task Manager CPU reading issues, and more.

The known issues are given below:

[General]

After you do a PC reset under Settings > System > Recovery, your build version may incorrectly show as Build 26100 instead of Build 26120. This will not prevent you from getting future Beta Channel updates, which will resolve this issue.

The option to reset your PC under Settings > System > Recovery will not work on this build.

[NEW] Starting in the last flight, when Virtualization Based Security is enabled, applications dependent on virtualization, such as VMware Workstation, lose the ability to run unless the “Windows Hypervisor Platform” Windows optional component is installed on the system. Previously, installing the optional component was not required.

[Xbox Controllers]

Some Insiders are experiencing an issue where using their Xbox Controller via Bluetooth is causing their PC to bugcheck. Here is how to resolve the issue. Open Device Manager by searching for it via the search box on your taskbar. Once Device Manager is open, click on “View” and then “Devices by Driver”. Find the driver named “oemXXX.inf (XboxGameControllerDriver.inf)” where the “XXX” will be a specific number on your PC. Right-click on that driver and click “Uninstall”.

[Click to Do (Preview)]

The following known issues will be fixed in future updates to Windows Insiders:

Windows Insiders on AMD or Intel™-powered Copilot+ PCs may experience long wait times on the first attempt to perform intelligent text actions in Click to Do after a new build or model update.

[Improved Windows Search]

[REMINDER] For improved Windows Search on Copilot+ PCs, it is recommended that you plug in your Copilot+ PC for the initial search indexing to get completed. You can check your search indexing status under Settings > Privacy & security > Searching Windows.

[Taskbar & System Tray]

[NEW] In some cases, taskbar icons may appear small even though the setting to show smaller taskbar buttons is configured as “never”.

[File Explorer]

The following are known issues for AI actions in File Explorer:

Narrator scan mode may not work properly in the action result canvas window for the Summarize AI action for Microsoft 365 files when reading bulleted lists. As a workaround, you can use Caps + Right key to navigate.

When your Windows display language is configured with a right-to-left language, the action result canvas displays text from left to right for AI actions for Microsoft 365 files.

[Widgets]

Until we complete support for pinning in the new widgets board experience, pinning reverts you back to the previous experience

You can find the blog post for build 26120.4161 (KB5058515) here on Microsoft's official website.