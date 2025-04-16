Distracted by your smartphone? Then you probably want to switch to Mudita Kompakt

While many critical people have turned their ire towards artificial intelligence, smartphones can also be a problem due to their addictive nature. If you find yourself glued to your phone and want to take a break, then check out the upcoming Mudita Kompakt, which sports a custom operating system, an e-ink display, and many other features to bring balance to your life.

The Mudita Kompakt usually costs $439, but while it’s available for pre-order, the company is offering a 27% discount, so you’ll only pay $335 if you decide to pick it up now. What’s nice about this device is that you won’t be paying Mudita post-purchase via advertisements, which is a growing tactic by manufacturers. Mudita promises that this device has no tracking, no ads, and no distracting apps.

Another unique feature that this phone has is Offline+, a hardware switch on the side of the device that cuts off microphones and the GSM modem at the hardware level and the camera, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth at the software level. This is great for anyone who is privacy conscious and wants more than just airplane mode.

The tech specs for this phone are as follows:

Display: 4.3” E Ink®, 800x480 resolution

Battery: 3300 mAh Li-Polymer, up to 6 days in standby mode

Processor: Quad-core MediaTek MT6761V/WBA

Memory: 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage (expandable via microSD)

Audio: ACC Speaker, 3.5mm headphone jack

Connectivity: 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC

Location: GPS

Camera: 8MP with dual-color flash

Operating System: Custom Mudita OS K (De-Googled)

SIM Configuration: Includes eSIM, 1 nano-SIM, and a hybrid slot (second nano-SIM or microSD)

Durability: IP54 dust/splash resistance, reinforced internal metal frame

Sensors: Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Magnetometer

Languages: English, Spanish, French, Polish, German, Italian, Portuguese, Dutch

The company said it is launching the global version of the device outside of North America and in May it plans to launch the North American model. So, if you’re looking to disconnect a little bit, then you don’t have to wait long for this phone and if you pre-order you get the 27% discount.

Source: PRNewswire