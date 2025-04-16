DJI gives drones a voice and a spotlight with powerful new payloads

DJI is taking its drones to the next level by launching new payloads for its powerful Matrice 350 RTK and Matrice 300 RTK drones. The company has introduced the first-ever spotlight, the Zenmuse S1, and the first-ever drone-mounted speaker, the Zenmuse V1.

The Zenmuse S1 is designed to provide users with enhanced capabilities, making it "ideal for public safety, emergency rescue, inspection, and other nighttime operations." The Zenmuse S1 is a high-intensity spotlight that makes use of advanced LEP (Laser Excited Phosphor), which helps the payload throw light far and wide.

There are four lighting modes:

Low Beam — a 15° FOV within 150 meters of distance

— a 15° FOV within 150 meters of distance High Beam — a 4° FOV at a distance of 300 meters

— a 4° FOV at a distance of 300 meters Both On Mode — maintains the FOV of the low beam, but can extend the observation distance to up to 500 meters

— maintains the FOV of the low beam, but can extend the observation distance to up to 500 meters Strobe Mode — a flashing light that can be useful for signaling in emergency rescue and public safety scenarios

The spotlight also features payload protection, burn protection, eye protection, remote controller shortcuts, and can operate in temperatures ranging from -20° to 40° C (-4° to 104° F).

The Zenmuse V1 features high volume and comes equipped with multiple broadcast modes, including Record & Broadcast, Text-to-Speech, and Audio File Playback. According to the official website, the speaker can reach a maximum loudness of 127 decibels with an effective broadcast range of up to 500 meters, on par with the sound level of a jet taking off.

Additionally, the Zenmuse V1 comes with built-in noise cancellation, directional recording, and tilt synchronization, ensuring sound is beamed at the exact spot where intended. It is lightweight at just 0.69 kg and has an IP54 rating. DJI has yet to reveal the price and availability of the Zenmuse S1 and Zenmuse V1 payloads.