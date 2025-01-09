DJI Mini 5 and Neo 2 could be available to fly by the end of this year

Drone enthusiasts, assemble! Here's some exciting news that you could find interesting. New rumors suggest that popular drone maker, DJI could introduce two new drones by the end of this year. A reputable source, Jasper Ellen, has revealed that DJI is planning to launch DJI Mini 5 and DJI Neo 2 sometime at the end of this year, as a continuation of the popular drone series.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Ellen noted that "Neo 2 is coming late 2025." In a subsequent post, Ellen revealed that the "Mini 5 and Neo 2 are scheduled simultaneously" according to this source. Previous rumors have suggested that the DJI Mini 5 will be the successor to the Mini 4 Pro. Based on previous information, the DJI Mini 5 could purportedly weigh the same as the Mini 4 Pro, i.e., under 250 grams.

The #DJIFLIP will be set as the perfect travel companion. It's basically an upgrade to Neo with the similar functions but better camera. #Onebuttonlaunch and #flybyphone. DJI craves monopoly in the drone market. And I'll share a personal secret: #Neo2 is coming late 2025. Cheers pic.twitter.com/KYXcjsgDhy — Jasper Ellens | X27 (@JasperEllens) January 8, 2025

This is good news for those who carry drones with them wherever they travel, as the under 250-gram weight means the DJI Mini 5 won't require registration or paperwork in some countries. As reported by Gagadget, the new DJI drone could bring an upgraded camera, improved stabilization, and better battery life than that of its predecessor.

Mini 5 and Neo 2 are scheduled simultaneously 🤷🏻‍♂️ That's all my sources know. — Jasper Ellens | X27 (@JasperEllens) January 8, 2025

Ellen has been tracking the development of the DJI Mini 5 drone. And in a previous post, he suggested that the rumored DJI Mini 5 will feature LiDAR sensors and ventilated motors that will be more powerful than the one found in the Mini 4 Pro. It seems like DJI has found a solution to integrate all these advanced features while keeping the weight under 250 grams.