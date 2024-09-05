DJI Neo is a tiny and simple-to-use drone with 4K 60 FPS video recording

DJI, the company known for making awesome drones, has just announced a new model at the ongoing IFA 2024 event. The brand-new DJI Neo is smaller and lighter, making the already compact DJI Mavic Mini look large by comparison.

Don't be fooled by DJI Neo's small form factor. The best part is that you don't have to be a drone expert to fly it. That is because the Neo is the company's easiest-to-use drone ever.

To fly the drone, all you need to do is hit the "Mode" button on the drone and choose from the variety of shots that you wish the drone to capture, including Dronie, Circle, Rocket, Spotlight, Helix, and Boomerang. The DJI Neo drone can be controlled using the DJI Fly app on a smartphone.

Thanks to its small form factor, the DJI Neo supports palm takeoff and landing (it only weighs 135 grams). While the drone doesn't come with a controller, you can purchase a physical controller from DJI if you wish to have manual control.

The DJI Neo is equipped with a 12MP 1/2-inch sensor, allowing you to capture 40 minutes of 4K footage at 60fps and 55 minutes of 1080p video at 60fps. It comes with 22GB of onboard storage. However, do note that you won't get 40 minutes of footage in one go, as the DJI Neo's flight time is only 18 minutes.

The drone features AI subject-tracking and can also be controlled using voice commands with the wake word "Hey Fly." Additionally, you can record audio through your smartphone's mic just by tapping the audio record button in the DJI Fly app. For improved audio quality, you can connect the DJI Mic 2 via Bluetooth.

The DJI Neo costs $199 for the drone alone, while the DJI Neo Combo, which includes two extra batteries and a multi-charger, is available for $289.