Doom: The Dark Ages PC system requirements ask for a ray tracing supported GPU at a minimum

Microsoft and id Software just unveiled more details about the gameplay, world, and story of Doom: The Dark Ages, the upcoming prequel entry to the hugely popular first-person shooter franchise. Alongside it, the developer also dropped the official system requirements for the game, and it's a rather eye-watering reveal.

Doom: The Dark Ages' newly revealed specifications ask for a lot more horsepower than the last entry, Doom Eternal, which began things asking for a GTX 1050Ti/RadeonR9 280 at the least. This time around, id is asking for gamers with at least an RTX 2060 Super/RX 6600 to play the game.

Here are the system requirements in image and text form:

MINIMUM (1080p/60 FPS/Low Video Settings)

OS: Win10 64Bit / Win 11 64Bit

CPU: AMD Zen 2 or Intel 10th Generation @3.2Ghz with 8 cores / 16 threads or better (examples: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or better, Intel Core i7 10700K or better)

GPU: NVIDIA or AMD hardware ray tracing-capable GPU with 8GB dedicated VRAM or better (examples: NVIDIA RTX 2060 Super or better, AMD RX 6600 or better)

System RAM: 16GB

Storage Capacity: 512GB or higher NVME SSD (100GB Available)

RECOMMENDED (1440p/60 FPS/High Video Settings)

OS: Win10 64Bit / Win 11 64Bit

CPU: AMD Zen 3 or Intel 12th Generation @3.2Ghz with 8 cores / 16 threads or better (examples: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or better, Intel Core i7 12700K or better)

GPU: NVIDIA or AMD hardware ray tracing-capable GPU with 10GB dedicated VRAM or better (examples: NVIDIA RTX 3080 or better, AMD RX 6800 or better)

System RAM: 32GB

Storage Capacity: 512GB or higher NVME SSD (100GB Available)

ULTRA 4K (2160p/60 FPS/Ultra Video Settings)

OS: Win10 64Bit / Win 11 64Bit

CPU: AMD Zen 3 or Intel 12th Generation @3.2Ghz with 8 cores / 16 threads or better (examples: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or better, Intel Core i7 12700K or better)

GPU: NVIDIA or AMD hardware ray tracing-capable GPU with 16GB dedicated VRAM or better (examples: NVIDIA RTX 4080 or better, AMD RX 7900XT or better)

System RAM: 32GB

Storage Capacity: 512GB or higher NVME SSD (100GB Available)

The reason behind the much higher requirements is said to be the "all-new dynamic interactive ray-traced lighting and shadows" that are a part of the studio's updated idTech8 engine.

Xbox fans may remember that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle followed the same path for PC specifications, which uses idTech7. The MachineGames-developed new experience asked for a dedicated ray tracing-supported graphics card at a minimum to play the adventure game with a playable frame rate.