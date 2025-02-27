Dragon Ball FighterZ, Worms WMD, and more join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Microsoft has kicked off another Xbox Free Play Days promotion for Game Pass members, with this weekend's games being Dragon Ball Fighter Z, Worms W.M.D, and Catan - Console Edition. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, and Core subscribers can jump into three titles over the weekend for no extra cost, with any progress they make carrying over automatically if they do decide to purchase the games afterward.

Up first is Dragon Ball FighterZ by Arc System Works. This is a 2.5D fighting game based on the hugely popular anime franchise that many are familiar with. Both visuals and fighting styles (including the iconic special attacks) of each character have been faithfully carried over to the new medium with a focus on authenticity. Considering this is Dragon Ball, players can even summon Shenron and wish for advantages in matches.

For board gaming fans, Catan lands with the complete tabletop experience, straight via their consoles. Much like in the real-world version, players in the digital version will be building settlements, cities, and roads by acquiring and trading resources like ore, wool, lumber, and brick. Local multiplayer, online play and single-player modes are supported here as well.

Lastly, Worms W.M.D lands with its classic turn-based strategy gameplay featuring a whole suite of weapons to use against other players. Using worms armed to the teeth, players have to eliminate opposing teams in the 2D landscape using everything from banana bombs to holy hand grenades.

Here are the games revealed today for the Free Play Days promotion and their supported platforms:

This Free Play Days promotion will end on Sunday, March 2, at 11:59 pm PT.