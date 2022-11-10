Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 among Xbox Free Play Days games this weekend

Microsoft has revealed the games that are available this weekend as part of Xbox’s Free Play Days. The titles include Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Just Die Already, and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. As usual, the titles are available as of today and will stick around until 11:59 p.m. PDT on Sunday.

To download the games, head to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S. From there, head to the Gold member area and locate the Free Play Days collection. Download and install any of the titles you’re interested in playing.

If you decide you want to play any of the games after the weekend, you can buy them with discounts of up to 85% off. The deals are as follows:

Overcooked! All You Can Eat Standard Edition ( $39.99 SRP ) at 50% off: $19.99 (Free Play Days)

Just Die Already Standard Edition ( $14.99 SRP ) at 55% off: $6.74 (Free Play Days)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Standard Edition ( $59.99 SRP ) at 85% off: $8.99 (Free Play Days) Super Bundle ( $84.99 SRP ) at 85% off: $12.74 (Free Play Days)



Any of the achievements you unlock or Gamerscore points you earn over the weekend will be retained on your account, just in case you decide to pick up the games in the future. Don’t forget, Microsoft hosts Free Play Days events every weekend, so be sure to check out coverage next week for the next roster of games.