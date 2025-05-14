Early RTX 5060 store listings show depressing prices of the upcoming GPU mid-ranger

Nvidia is launching its most affordable RTX 50 graphics card on May 19, and the model is already engulfed in controversy. To add insult to injury, early store listings show rather depressing price tags for OC variants from board manufacturers, making the already less-than-appealing graphics card even more repulsive.

X user @momomo_us spotted a bunch of RTX 5060 listings on Best Buy with price tags ranging from $339.99 to $409.99. OC Editions (cards with slightly better clocks than the standard models) cost from $80 to $109 more than the MSRP, which is $299. This brings the RTX 5060 with its 8GB of VRAM to the same level as the RTX 5060 Ti with 16GB of video memory. That is quite a premium to pay for one or two hundred extra MHz on the core out of the box.

Best Buy has already removed those listings, and chances are that the prices were temporary placeholders (unlikely). Also worth noting is that not all manufacturers are asking that much. PNY, for one, listed its OC RTX 5060 for $299, as Nvidia intended. However, there is no guarantee that the price will remain the same after the launch on May 19.

The RTX 5060 was announced to a lukewarm reaction right from the get-go. Most users mocked Nvidia for offering 8GB of memory in 2025, and benchmarks showed that modern gaming on an 8GB GPU is not easy. Later, Nvidia added fuel to the flame by setting the review and driver embargo on the launch day, May 19. It coincides with Computex in Taiwan, which means plenty of reviewers attending the venue will not be able to publish their reviews on the launch day.

This led to many believing that Nvidia is pulling it under the rug in hopes that budget-conscious gamers will pull the trigger on the card without independent reviews, which are not expected to be very flattering. For reference, according to Valve, Nvidia's 60-series graphics cards are the most popular GPUs on Steam.