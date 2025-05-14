Apple now has only one way to win the thinness race against Samsung

After an initial announcement in January alongside the rest of the Galaxy S25 family, Samsung finally unveiled its thinnest Galaxy phone ever, the Galaxy S25 Edge. With a new ultra-thin device entering the Galaxy lineup, Samsung also plans to retire Plus variants next year.

However, Samsung is not alone in the thinness race. It’s been a few months since we learned that Apple also has an ultra-thin iPhone in the pipeline, dubbed iPhone 17 Air. Apple’s new take on thin iPhones will be revealed at the company’s September event, alongside the other iPhone 17 models. Similarly, the iPhone 17 Air will replace the Plus models in the iPhone lineup.

The logic behind the obsession with thin devices is to let people experience flagship-level performance without having to carry bulky, heavy phones. While the Galaxy S25 Edge has the same screen size as the Galaxy S25 Plus, it is lighter and thinner, which makes it easy to carry.

So far, Samsung is leading the race as the iPhone 17 Air is still a few months away from its official debut. However, Apple might have a trump card in this race, and that is the price gap between the standard and ultra-thin models.

The Galaxy S25 Edge price starts at $1,099. For comparison, the standard Galaxy S25 with 128GB storage starts at $799, and the 256GB version costs $859. There is a nearly $300 price disparity between the standard and Edge variants, which is considerable for many customers.

The price of the Galaxy S25 Edge might make people think twice before opting for the phone, and that’s the same thing Apple can rely on. The iPhone 17 Air is unlikely to bring major upgrades compared to the standard iPhone 17, except for a thinner design.

Assuming that Apple is able to offset the impact of the tariffs and does not increase the iPhone 17 starting price from $799, the iPhone 17 Air could become a solid deal at $899.