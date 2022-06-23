Edge 103 is now available with certificate switcher and improved security

Microsoft has released another "major" update for its browser, which allegedly is "the best browser for gamers." Version 103 is now available in the Stable channel with several changes, security upgrades, and minor improvements.

What is new in Microsoft Edge 103

According to the changelog available in the official documentation, Edge 103 brings the following feature updates:

Ability to control automatic profile switching . The GuidedSwitchEnabled policy lets Microsoft Edge prompt the user to switch to the appropriate profile when Microsoft Edge detects that a link is a personal or work link.

. The GuidedSwitchEnabled policy lets Microsoft Edge prompt the user to switch to the appropriate profile when Microsoft Edge detects that a link is a personal or work link. Client Certificate Switcher . This feature will offer a way for users to clear the remembered certificate and resurface the certificate picker when visiting a site requiring http certificate authentication. Switching can be done without manually quitting Microsoft Edge.

. This feature will offer a way for users to clear the remembered certificate and resurface the certificate picker when visiting a site requiring http certificate authentication. Switching can be done without manually quitting Microsoft Edge. More reliable web defense . Browse the web with more reliable protection thanks to the rewritten Microsoft Defender SmartScreen library for Microsoft Edge on Windows. The NewSmartScreenLibraryEnabled policy will allow enterprise customers to continue using the legacy version of the library until it’s deprecated in Microsoft Edge version 105.

. Browse the web with more reliable protection thanks to the rewritten Microsoft Defender SmartScreen library for Microsoft Edge on Windows. The NewSmartScreenLibraryEnabled policy will allow enterprise customers to continue using the legacy version of the library until it’s deprecated in Microsoft Edge version 105. Work Search Banner in the Microsoft Edge address bar. This banner helps you stay in the flow of your work by narrowing your search focus to work-only results. To see work focused results from your organization, select the banner at the beginning of your search. To be directed to your organization's workplace search results page, select the banner at any point of your search. Use the AddressBarMicrosoftSearchInBingProviderEnabled policy to turn this feature on or off.

There are also several policy changes and updates:

GuidedSwitchEnabled - Guided Switch Enabled

InternetExplorerZoomDisplay - Display zoom in IE Mode tabs with DPI Scale included like it is in Internet Explorer

LiveCaptionsAllowed - Live captions allowed

OriginAgentClusterDefaultEnabled - Origin-keyed agent clustering enabled by default

Microsoft Edge will update itself automatically, but you can force-install Edge 103 by navigating to edge://settings/help.

If you are disappointed with the lack of more consumer-facing features, check out some of the improvements Microsoft is currently testing in the Dev and Canary channels: