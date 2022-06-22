Edge will soon receive a built-in calculator, speed tester, and unit converter

Microsoft Edge is a browser full of various features and tools, both useful and not-so-much. In an effort to create a jack-of-all-trades browser, Microsoft just keeps adding more utilities to Edge, and it does not plan to stop soon. According to a new post on the Microsoft 365 roadmap (via Dr. Windows), Edge will receive three built-in utilities: a calculator, unit converter, and speed test.

Microsoft says august updates for Edge will add "your favorite tools" to the Microsoft Edge sidebar.

Easily access commonly used tools while you browse the web, including Calculator, Internet speed test, and Unit converter.

If you use Microsoft Edge Canary to test early updates and features before Microsoft ships them to the general public, you can already access the new utilities from the sidebar. In Edge Canary 105, it offers a world clock, calculator, dictionary, translator, unit converter, and Internet speed test.

It is easy to understand why users bash Microsoft for bloating its Edge with features not everyone needs. Microsoft Edge is so full of niche capabilities and features that its context menus no longer fit on one screen (Microsoft is working on fixing that). Still, having popular tools on the native level will prevent less tech-proficient users from downloading shady third-party extensions.

What do you think about having a calculator, unit converter, and an internet speed test in Microsoft Edge?