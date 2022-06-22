Edge Dev and Canary receive built-in launcher for quick commands

A long time ago, Google added a neat feature to Chrome that lets you access various browser features using quick commands. For example, you can invoke the search bar and type "clear history" to delete history without diving into the browser's settings. Now the same feature is available in Edge Canary and Dev.

For now, the quick commands feature in Microsoft Edge hides behind an experimental flag you need to enable manually. Navigate to edge://flags/#edge-devtools-toaster and set DevTools Toaster to Enabled. Restart the browser, and then you can press Ctrl + Shift + Space to invoke the launcher. Another way to open the quick commands bar is to open the main menu and select More Tools > Quick Commands.

The quick commands bar does not support every feature or setting in the browser, so you still need to use search in Settings to navigate around. Still, it is enough to perform routine tasks with much fewer clicks. Also, given the experimental nature of the feature, you can expect Microsoft to improve it in future updates.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently introduced a new accessibility feature that lets you close tabs using a double click. It was one of the most popular feature requests, and it is good to see Microsoft finally implementing it, albeit in the Canary channel only.

Source: Leopeva64-2 on Reddit